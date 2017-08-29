Listen Live
cloudy-day
94°
H 95
L 78

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
94°
Partly Cloudy
H 95° L 78°
  • cloudy-day
    94°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 95° L 78°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 95° L 78°
  • cloudy-day
    90°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 93° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Houston grandma rescued from Harvey floodwaters via jet ski
Close

Houston grandma rescued from Harvey floodwaters via jet ski

Houston grandma rescued from Harvey floodwaters via jet ski
Photo Credit: Special to the American-Statesman
Rescuers remover Erik Peterson and his son Carlos, 10, from their home on Blackhaw Street in Houston on Tuesday.

Houston grandma rescued from Harvey floodwaters via jet ski

By: Austin360

As Houston reels from catastrophic flooding following Hurricane Harvey, thousands have been displaced from their homes in the area after the storm devastated southeast Texas and the Gulf Coast. First responders and volunteers are working to rescue more Houston-area residents from their homes as floodwaters continue to rise, using everything from kayaks to inner tubes to amphibious duck tour vehicles to help get evacuees to dry land.

>> Read more trending news 

One unique rescue vehicle used to get an elderly woman to safety was a jet ski, according to a reporter for The Blaze.

In a tweet from Blaze writer, Brandon Morse, he noted what appeared to be a rescuer on a WaveRunner:

“A grandma getting jet ski'd out of her home in #Houston. #HoustonStrong “

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • How to offer your home to Harvey victims in Texas
    How to offer your home to Harvey victims in Texas
    The American Red Cross is telling people who want to offer up their homes to Harvey victims to call their local office. News 96.5 WDBO listener Carlos from St. Cloud called the station asking how to offer up his home. “Well I’m not really a wealthy person, but I have an extra room,” he said. Carlos was moved by the story of a Casselberry family who opened up their home to a single father and his son from Houston. The Red Cross number for Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties is (407)-894-4141.
  • Orlando City Firefighters can’t ‘Fill the boot” on Orlando roads, city says
    Orlando City Firefighters can’t ‘Fill the boot” on Orlando roads, city says
    Everyone is used to seeing firefighters walk up and down the median or in between cars to “fill the boot,” and collect money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, however, under a new Orlando city ordinance, firefighters will no longer be allowed to collect donations on the roadways.  City commissioners passed a panhandling ordinance in July that restricts panhandling from vehicles or on the roadways.  Orlando Fire Chief Roderick Williams sent a letter to firefighters Wednesday that he tried working with the city to see if firefighters would be exempt from the rule, however, it was denied. Firefighters must participate in MDA fundraising within the bounds of the law, Williams said.  However, fundraising can still be held in approved parking lots and local businesses. 
  • Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala to establish death penalty review board after Supreme Court rules against her
    Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala to establish death penalty review board after Supreme Court rules against her
    Within hours of a Florida Supreme Court decision against her, State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced she has organized a death penalty review panel to look at first-degree murder cases.  The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Governor Rick Scott has the authority to take death penalty cases away from her.  The Governor has re-assigned 30 capital cases since Ayala’s blanket statement in March 2017 that she would not seek the death penalty in any case.  After the courts ruling, Ayala released this statement: 'I respect the decision and appreciate that the Supreme Court of Florida has responded and provided clarification. 'The Supreme Court of Florida ruled (Thursday) that a case-specific determination must be made on first-degree murder cases. To ensure (the) court’s decision is heeded, I have organized a Death Penalty Review Panel comprised of 7 well-versed and experienced Assistant State Attorneys. This panel will evaluate each first-degree murder case in the 9th Judicial Circuit. 'With implementation of this panel, it is my expectation that going forward all first-degree murder cases that occur in my jurisdiction will remain in my office and be evaluated and prosecuted accordingly.
  • Florida Supreme Court rules against Ayala on Scott’s reassigning death penalty cases
    Florida Supreme Court rules against Ayala on Scott’s reassigning death penalty cases
    The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday denied State Attorney Aramis Ayala's petition challenging Gov. Rick Scott’s authority to reassign death-penalty cases. The court ruled that Scott is within his right to issue executive orders reassigning the prosecution of death-penalty eligible cases to a special prosecutor. The dispute began in March when Ayala wouldn't seek the death penalty against Markeith Loyd -- who's accused of fatally shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police lieutenant -- or any other case during her tenure. Scott said he reassigned the cases to State Attorney Brad King because Ayala wasn't following Florida law. Ayala argued that Scott didn't have the right to take the cases from her because she was independently elected. Ayala sued Scott, claiming that he abused his authority by reassigning the cases. In June, attorneys for both sides presented their arguments to the court. Associate Justice Fred Lewis in June asked Scott's lawyers why he didn't remove Ayala from office. 'The proper remedy is under the Constitution that talks about suspension and followed by a senate action,' Lewis said.
  • Jacksonville zoo gets its first manatee critical care residents from sea world
    Jacksonville zoo gets its first manatee critical care residents from sea world
    Two young manatees have completed their move from Sea World Orlando to Jacksonville becoming the first residents of the Manatee Critical Care Center at the Jacksonville Zoo.  The Sea Cows named Cassie and Buckeye,  were orphaned in the fall of 2015 and have been under the care of Sea World.   Cassie weighed about 65 pounds when she was found but is now close to 800 . Buckeye is now closing in on 600 pounds but weighed only 60 when he was found. Both are still growing - a healthy Florida manatees can weigh up to 2000 pounds. If all goes well over the next few months, Zoo curator Craig Miller says the duo be returned to the wild during winter in warmer waters in South Florida. 
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.