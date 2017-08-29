Houston grandma rescued from Harvey floodwaters via jet ski

As Houston reels from catastrophic flooding following Hurricane Harvey, thousands have been displaced from their homes in the area after the storm devastated southeast Texas and the Gulf Coast. First responders and volunteers are working to rescue more Houston-area residents from their homes as floodwaters continue to rise, using everything from kayaks to inner tubes to amphibious duck tour vehicles to help get evacuees to dry land.

>> Read more trending news

One unique rescue vehicle used to get an elderly woman to safety was a jet ski, according to a reporter for The Blaze.

In a tweet from Blaze writer, Brandon Morse, he noted what appeared to be a rescuer on a WaveRunner:

“A grandma getting jet ski'd out of her home in #Houston. #HoustonStrong “