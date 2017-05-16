Horse collides with cab in New York City

A horse that got spooked in New York City traffic Monday ended up the subject of much concern after colliding with a taxi.

CBS New York reported that stable hands from Chateau Stables were riding two horses up Eighth Avenue toward Central Park when one of the horses, named Billy, got spooked and began trotting backward. The animal bucked and collided with a cab in traffic before falling to the ground.

>> Read more trending stories



Witness Thomas Beckner talked about what happened next.

“As I was approaching the taxicab, I could see the horse was underneath the taxi and a couple of people were pulling the horse from underneath the taxi,” Beckner said.

Beckner took about a dozen photos of the scene, showing the horses both during and after the incident. One of the photos was being shared across social media.



A veterinarian was called to the scene to check Billy out, CBS New York reported. The vet told a reporter on the scene that the horse was not seriously hurt.

Though the horse used to pull a carriage in Central Park, he now gives tourists $150 horseback rides on the park’s bridle path, the news station reported. The accident has animal welfare activists adding Billy’s name to a list of reasons the horse carriage business in the city should end.

“This should not be happening in New York City,” Edita Birnkrant, executive director of animal welfare group NYCLASS, told CBS New York. “This is just a disaster waiting to happen.”

Noelia Pasi, who stumbled upon the aftermath of the accident and took to Facebook Live with video of the incident, agreed.

“I just don’t think that’s the right environment for them, you know?” Pasi said. “It’s dangerous for everyone.”