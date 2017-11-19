Honda recalls 800,000 minivans

Honda is recalling some 800,000 Odyssey minivans because of an issue with seat latches that can tip the seats forward if they’re not correctly latched, the car maker said Saturday.
Honda said the seats in Odysseys from model years 2011 to 2017 may tip forward if not properly latched after the seats are adjusted from side-to-side or re-installing after a seat removal.
Honda offered instructions to Odyssey owners to make sure the affected second-row seats are securely latched.
"This issue will not occur if a seat is properly latched,” the company said in a statement. “Honda has received 46 reports of minor injuries related to this issue.”
