Homeowner finds man with 130 arrests hiding in tub with knife

A Connecticut homeowner had a disturbing night, but luckily came out safe thanks to her home’s safe room.

Police say a man broke into her home in Hartford Monday evening.

The woman was alone when she said she heard glass breaking. When she yelled out, thinking it was a family member, and got not response, she retreated to her safe room and called police, The Hartford Courant reported.

When authorities arrived, they said they found Leroy Mims hiding in a bathtub in a child’s bathroom, WTIC reported.

Police said they found the woman’s jewelry and other property from the home in a backpack and in his pockets when he was arrested.

Mims, police said, has been arrested 130 times in Hartford and has 46 convictions, WTIC reported.

Mims now faces home invasion, second-degree larceny and other charges. He was originally jailed on $100,000 bail, but a judge increased his bail to $750,000 during his arraignment.

The local police chief told the Courant this is the first time he’s encountered a safe room over his 23-year career and he described it as a fortress, reinforced with steel.

