Happy ending for homeless man whose therapy dog was stolen 

The Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach communities in Florida have a happy ending after asking for the public’s help finding a homeless man’s therapy dog.

Photos of Patience, a Great Dane mix, were posted to the Neptune Beach, Florida, Facebook group.



Patience was stolen from her owner at the beaches, according to a Sunday Facebook post by Carolyn Stieh Cawthon. She is an emotional support companion that is just over a year old.



She weighs between 70 and 75 pounds and has one blue eye and one brown eye. She is microchipped, and her chip has not been scanned.

“Somebody has taken her and is keeping her, and she needs to be returned to her family,” Cawthon said in the Facebook post. “Please, please, please watch for her and message me if you see her.”



Hours after the post was made, Cawthon posted an update.

“Patience has beet reunited with her human. All is well. Thank to everyone for the outpouring of care and concern.”

Video shows the emotional moment when Bill, Patience’s owner, reunited with his dog.