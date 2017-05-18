High School students scream in pain after being pepper sprayed

14 students at Barberton High School in Ohio, were lined up against a building and willingly pepper sprayed as part of their Criminal Science Technology class.

The instructor, a former police chief is the man seen in the video administering the pepper spray and advising each student to, “Stop resisting please comply.” Moments after being sprayed, some of the students began screaming and freaking out.

A statement from the school says "the intent of the training is to help the students gain an industry recognized credential in the law and public safety course curriculum that is offered by the Ohio Department of Education."

The students were required to have parental permission and consent in order to participate in the exercise.