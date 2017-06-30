High school grad shot, killed in road rage incident, police say

A Pennsylvania family is mourning the death of a recent high school graduate who police said was a victim of a road rage incident.

Police told WCAU that Bianca Nikol Roberson was merging onto a lane on Route 100 in West Goshen Township.

At the same time as she was moving over, police said another vehicle was trying to merge.

The driver of the other vehicle pulled out a gun and shot Roberson in the head, police said. She was killed instantly. Her car then went off the side of the road, ending in a wooded area, WCAU reported.

Police said the other driver was described as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old. He had blond or light brown hair. He was driving a red Chevrolet pickup that had faded paint.

Roberson had planned on attending Jacksonville University this fall.

She isn’t the first child the Roberson family had lost. Her older brother, died in 2013 at the age of 22 from heart disease, WCAU reported.

