Hero who captured two escaped convicts said he held them at gunpoint until police arrived
Close

Photo Credit: AP
Arrest of the two Georgia fugitives Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose in Christiana, Tenn., Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP)

By: Rare.us
Photo Credit: AP

For two days, police in the south were engaged in an all-out manhunt in search of escaped convicts Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose. The men are accused of murdering two prison guards while being transferred Tuesday in Georgia and managed to escape on foot. Police were offering $130,000 for information leading to their arrest.

However, their run from the law ended Thursday when they tried to steal a vehicle, and a gun-wielding homeowner was alerted to their presence. Reportedly, the hero who finally stopped the men noticed them trying to take his car and held them at gunpoint. He then told a neighbor to call the police and didn’t let his aim off of them until police arrived.

Texas Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn said, “We know how important it was to capture them … with the crimes committed in Georgia, we know they could’ve done that here.”

The name of the man who held the convicts at gunpoint has not been released, and the authorities have not announced if he’ll be getting the $130,000 for catching the pair. At this time, police are just thankful that the homeowner was armed and fearless enough to hold on to the men until the authorities arrived.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.
