Hero dog goes missing after car crash

MILROY, Ind. - A hero dog involved in a car accident is missing after being credited with saving the lives of four children who were passengers.
Simba, a recently adopted Great Dane, helped hold four children riding in the backseat remain in place during the accident Saturday.
Driver Austin Underhill was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital. He has since been released.
“I'm glad I was the only one hurt my baby saved us I just need him home and know he's OK,” Underhill said in a Facebook post as part of his search for the lost dog.
Simba was last seen at a gas station near the accident. He was limping and is believed to be injured.
Simba has a skin condition and is on medication to treat it.
“Please do not chase or call out to him,” the post read. “He’s scared and may run deeper into hiding.”
