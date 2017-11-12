Here's why people are boycotting Keurig

People are boycotting coffee maker company Keurig after the company pulled its advertisements from Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.

Several companies have pulled advertisements from the show following Hannity’s coverage of the sexual misconduct allegations brought against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Fans took to social media to express their discontent over the company’s decision to pull the ads.

Last week, four women came forward and said Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The story was published by the Washington Post. More than 66,000 Tweets were sent Sunday morning using the hashtag #BoycottKeurig.

Here’s what people had to say:

Donna, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show. — Keurig (@Keurig) November 11, 2017

#boycottKeurig they’ve pulled their ads from the Sean Hannity show. TRUMPERS let’s show them what 100+ MILLION irate people who love and appreciate @seanhannity can do! — Brandon (@brandongroeny) November 12, 2017

I've had the same small Keurig machine for 5 years. Always thought about buying a new one but never got around to it. I'm now going to go out & buy the biggest home Keurig machine they've got out! Thanks @Keurig for having values and standing up for what's right! #BoycottKeurig — sockruhtese (@sockruhtese) November 12, 2017