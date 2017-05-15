Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
86°
H 89
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
86°
Few Clouds
H 89° L 70°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 89° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 89° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 91° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Here’s where Barron Trump will attend school next year
Close

Here’s where Barron Trump will attend school next year

Here’s where Barron Trump will attend school next year
Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: Barron Trump greets guests during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Here’s where Barron Trump will attend school next year

By: Zuri Davis, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The youngest child of President Donald Trump child will transition from school in New York to attend school near the Washington, D.C. area.

>> Read more trending news

Barron Trump is set to attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, based in Potomac, Maryland.

The school is relatively small, catering to only 580 students.

Current tuition costs run at $38,590 for the middle school, which 11-year-old Trump will be entering.

“We are very excited for our son to attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “It is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence. The mission of St. Andrew’s is ‘to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning and service,’ all of which appealed to our family. We look forward to the coming school years at St. Andrew’s.”

>> Related: Melania Trump's 2006 interview highlights her first months of motherhood

The school is a bit of a different choice from previous first children, several of whom attended Sidwell Friends in Washington, D.C. and Bethesda, Maryland, including Malia and Sasha Obama, Chelsea Clinton and former president Richard Nixon’s daughter, Patricia Nixon Cox. Former vice president Joe Biden’s grandchildren and former vice president Al Gore’s children also attend the school.

Barron Trump will be the first presidential child to attend St. Andrew’s, according to The Washington Post

>> Related: The White House delivers a powerful message to the public about 10-year-old Barron Trump

The news of Barron Trump’s new school comes shortly after his older sister, Tiffany Trump, announced that she was attending Georgetown Law in the fall.

Read more at The Washington Post.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: U.S. President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump depart the White House March 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Close

Barron Trump, Donald Trump

Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: U.S. President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump depart the White House March 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Child predator sting nabs 21 in Florida undercover operation, including teacher
    Child predator sting nabs 21 in Florida undercover operation, including teacher
    Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 21 people in a week-long undercover operation targeting sex crimes against children.  Those arrested during Operation Watchdog ranged in age from 21 to 61, and were jailed on charges of soliciting minors for sex, according to authorities. Officers posing as underage children established the meetings then made the arrests, Sheriff Mike Williams said.  >> Read more trending news According to Williams, most of those arrested live in the Jacksonville area, and one is an associate teacher at Palencia Elementary School in St. Johns County.  Kyle Permenter, 24, was hired by St. Johns Schools in October of 2016 and is in his first year of teaching in the district.  A spokesperson for the St. Johns County School District said they learned about the arrest on May 9th and took immediate action by suspending the teacher with pay as an internal investigation continues.  >> Related: Child predators use popular app to go virtually undetected Another arrest involved a man who had recently been released from prison for armed burglary. He fled from police and rammed a number of vehicles while resisting arrest, authorities said.  “Needless to say individuals who are trolling the Internet are not always who they pretend to be, and our children can never be certain of the intentions of strangers,” Williams said.  >> Related: 17 arrested in Georgia on child porn and exploitation charges  He recommends parents supervise their children at all times when they’re online so they know who they are communicating with. 
  • Orlando commissioners to decide on medical marijuana clinic regulations
    Orlando commissioners to decide on medical marijuana clinic regulations
    City commissioners are voting this afternoon on a proposal to allow up to 7 clinics in the city that can sell medical grade marijuana. The Knox Medical center is slated to open at 1901 N. Orange Avenue. Under the proposed regulations, dispensaries will be prohibited within 1000’ of a school, a park, religious institution, day care center, drug treatment facility and within 200’ of a residential zoning district.  Clinics also have to be at least one mile apart from each other.However, there is an exception for hospitals with at least 100 beds and such clinics can be operated within the hospital itself. The city’s proposed regulations also limit clinic hours from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.  Drive-ins are prohibited. Orlando City Council meets Monday at 2:00 p.m. This is a developing story and updates will be posted.
  • 4-year-old boy hit, killed by van after wandering from hotel room
    4-year-old boy hit, killed by van after wandering from hotel room
    A 4-year-old boy with special needs was fatally struck by a van early Friday after he wandered from a hotel room in Orange County, Florida.  Kiyan Tomlin, 4, was hit shortly after 2 a.m. across the street from the Extended Stay America motel where his family was staying, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. >> Read more trending news The boy and his parents were visiting from Brooklyn, New York, Montes said. His father is originally from the area, and the family was in town to search for a place to live, Sgt. Kim Montes said. 'The child went to bed with the parents around 11 o 'clock,' Montes said. 'Sometime in the middle of the night, they believe he got up.' The door of the family's hotel room had been latched shut, but a chair was found against the door and the boy's parents didn't place it there, troopers said. Officials said the child was wearing a shirt and mismatched shoes and had no pants on. >> Related: Suspect arrested after 3-year-old boy killed in apparent road rage incident, police say An hour into their investigation, troopers found a trail of small shoe prints on a dirt path that led back to a partially opened side door at the hotel. Investigators located the parents' hotel room, the door of which was cracked open. The boy’s parents were asleep in the room, unaware that the child had left, Montes said. 'We can always go back and question what could have been done, but we also have to factor in the human factor of these types of incidents,' Montes said. 'And right now, what the parents are telling us -- everything we found in that room is coinciding with what they have told us.' >> Related: 5-year-old boy killed in freak accident at revolving Atlanta restaurant A 56-year-old Orlando man said he didn't see the child in the road when he walked in front of his van, investigators said. The driver stopped immediately after the crash, but the boy was dead, troopers said. The accident is under investigation.  
  • Rain won’t ease fire danger
    Rain won’t ease fire danger
    There may have been only a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday, but alot of soccer and baseball games got rained out over the weekend.  It was a welcome break from the heat and scorching temperatures.    The national weather service says less than one quarter of an inch fell at Orlando International Airport, but more than eight inches fell north of Tampa.   While the rain cooled off the Keetch Byram Drought Index county average in Seminole county, fire danger remains high in Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties.  Seminole is at 550, Orange 600 and Osceola a scorching 650.  The Index is the scale the Forestry service uses, along with other factors to gauge fire danger. 
  • Former Paramount Pictures CEO Brad Grey dies at 59
    Former Paramount Pictures CEO Brad Grey dies at 59
    Television and film producer Brad Gray, who served more than a decade as chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, has died, family members said Monday in a statement. He was 59 years old. >> Read more trending news Relatives said Grey died Sunday of cancer at his home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife, Cassandra Grey, and four children.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.