Here she comes: Miss America 2018

The annual Miss America pageant culminates with the crowning of the winner Sunday night.
The 51 contestants — one from each state plus the District of Columbia — competed to take the place of outgoing Miss America Savvy Shields, who won the title last September as Miss Arkansas.
Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have been a backdrop to the Miss America preliminary competition this week, with contestants from storm-tossed or threatened states sending messages of support and promises of prayers to those in harm's way.
Miss Texas Margana Wood gave a shout-out to her flooded hometown, Houston; she won Wednesday night's swimsuit preliminary.
Miss Florida Sara Zeng won Friday's swimsuit prelim, and promised to be part of the post-Irma cleanup and recovery effort, regardless of the pageant’s outcome.
