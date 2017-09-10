Here she comes: Miss America 2018

The annual Miss America pageant culminates with the crowning of the winner Sunday night.

>> Read more trending news

The 51 contestants — one from each state plus the District of Columbia — competed to take the place of outgoing Miss America Savvy Shields, who won the title last September as Miss Arkansas.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have been a backdrop to the Miss America preliminary competition this week, with contestants from storm-tossed or threatened states sending messages of support and promises of prayers to those in harm's way.

Miss Texas Margana Wood gave a shout-out to her flooded hometown, Houston; she won Wednesday night's swimsuit preliminary.

Miss Florida Sara Zeng won Friday's swimsuit prelim, and promised to be part of the post-Irma cleanup and recovery effort, regardless of the pageant’s outcome.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Check back for updates when the winner is named.