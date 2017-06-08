Here’s how teachers can get 2 months of free Krispy Kreme coffee

Summer is upon us, and teachers are enjoying time off from hectic school schedules. Money.com reported that Krispy Kreme is offering teachers nearly two months of free coffee though July.

>> Read more trending news

The doughnut chain announced on social media Wednesday that teachers can get a free coffee with any purchase at any time of the day.

The requirement? Show your school ID.

The treat applies only to coffee and can’t be substituted for any other beverage unless an individual shop makes an exception, according to Krispy Kreme.