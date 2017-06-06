Listen Live
Heavy rain, sewer work likely to blame for home's rat infestation
Heavy rain, sewer work likely to blame for home's rat infestation

Heavy rain, sewer work likely to blame for home's rat infestation
Photo Credit: DEA / A. CALEGARI/De Agostini/Getty Images

Heavy rain, sewer work likely to blame for home's rat infestation

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: DEA / A. CALEGARI/De Agostini/Getty Images

ST. PAUL, Minn. -  Heavy rains and sewer work are likely to blame for a nightmarish situation for one Minnesota homeowner.

Alicia Hoving told KARE that the first rat she saw in her home came out of the toilet in the basement. She said it was up to 2 feet long.

Hoving began to see rats on the main level of her home, scurrying along kitchen counters and even trying to get to her bird's cage.

Exterminators killed six large rats and closed up entry points to the house, Hoving said.

St. Paul Animal Control told KARE that heavy rains, paired with culvert replacement work, likely sent the rats looking for a new home. Animal control officials have placed rat poison in the sewers near Hoving's home, KARE reported.

