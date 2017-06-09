Have you ever wanted to name a Great White shark? Here's your chance

A California woman lost her life when she fell out of a golf cart and landed on broken shards of glass from two wine glasses she was holding when she fell. San Jose resident, Debra Bedard, 58, was riding in the golf cart, which was driven by her “intoxicated” boyfriend of 17 years, Richard Clarke, 57, when she fell out of the cart and landed on the broken wine glasses, according to the California Highway Patrol. >> Read more trending news The deadly incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the private olive orchard the couple owned. Clarke was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence, a CHP official confirmed. But investigators said Bedard was “the cause of the collision” and that Clarke’s “actions did not cause the collision or fatal injuries,” the Mercury News reported. Bedard died at the scene. Bedard’s son, Steve Bedard, is defending Clarke, saying his mother and Clarke were “each other’s everything” and that he understands how the tragedy could have occurred. “They would often ride through the orchard just to check things out and enjoy the serenity of the property,” he said. “Having been on the property many times, I completely understand how this happened. It was not an irresponsible act, but just the worst kind of tragedy.” >> Related: Driver charged with murder in Georgia road rage shooting “I would never want anyone to think of Richard as an irresponsible man,” Bedard said. “He is one of the most together, responsible men with the strongest of character.” Clarke reportedly passed a field sobriety test. Ace Relocation Systems Inc., Bedard’s employer of 20 years, posted a photo and statement on Facebook about Bedard’s sudden and shocking death: “We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of a dear friend and colleague, Debra Bedard. Debra was home on Friday evening when she suffered a fatal injury. She has been a critical part of our San Jose office for 20 years. Her love and friendship have been a constant for the Ace family. Her knowledge of our clients, our system, our people cannot be duplicated. Our sincere condolences to the Bedard and Clarke families. There are few words to describe our loss.”