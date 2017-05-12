‘Haunted’ house listed for sale

MINERAL WELLS, Texas - If a few extra creaks and drafts are what you’re looking for in your next home, then a house that’s for sale may be what you need.
A three-bedroom, two-bath home in Mineral Wells, Texas is said to come with a few unseen occupants. Ghost hunters said there are about nine spirits still residing within its walls, KTVT reported.
Some real estate clients are backing up the claims.
One got nauseous and felt like she was going to pass out, Becky Foley, the agent who listed the home, told KTVT.
Foley said that the client told her that something hit her when she opened a door.
She’s telling those who are brave enough, and who have been approved to tour the home, not to touch anything. toys still sit on the floors that Foley said belong to the apparitions who still linger.
The house itself has been appraised at about $26,000 but is listed for $125,000 because of the potential business opportunity, like a bed and breakfast.
To take a look at the listing, click here.
