Has fabled ‘Excalibur’ been found? Sort of, maybe

Has a child really found the legendary Excalibur?

Matilda Jones, 7, was visiting Dozmary Pool in Bodmin Moor, Cornwall last month when she was in waist-deep water, she noticed a sword LYING at the bottom of the lake, the Mirror reported.

That’s the same lake where King Arthur had returned the magical blade after he was wounded in his last battle.

Just before their trip to the water, Matilda’s father, Paul Jones, told her and her little sister the story of Arthur and Excalibur.

South Yorkshire schoolgirl finds sword at legendary beauty spot https://t.co/IlO0gW3UtP pic.twitter.com/g6aC38SBGH — The Star, Sheffield (@SheffieldStar) September 2, 2017

When she told her dad what she was seeing under the water, he told her it wasn’t a sword, but instead a piece of fencing, but like any dad, he took a look for himself and he saw the sword Matilda found, the Mirror reported..

Paul believes that the sword his daughter discovered wasn’t the mystical blade, but rather a 30-year-old copy, maybe even a movie prop, The Sheffield Star reported.

