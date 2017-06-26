5 guys, one bench, same pose contribute to lifetime of memories

A 35-year tradition continues with the same five guys, on the same bench in the same location.

John Wardlaw, Mark Rumer-Cleary, Dallas Burney, John Molony and John Dickson have been friends for more four decades, CNN reported.

Wardlaw and Dickson were the first two to meet. Wardlaw’s family rented a home from the Dickson family in 1977. The others joined the pair in high school.

After they graduated, some went off to college, while others joined the military.

But every year, they reunite at the Copco Lake cabin of Wardlaw’s grandfather, who built the home in 1970, CNN reported.



In 1982, the five guys sat down on a bench and snapped their first photo.

Five years later, they did it again, repeating the pose to make the photo as close to the original as they could.

Two rules apply to every photo they’ve taken. Molony must have a glass of some sort in his right hand and Rumer-Cleary must have a hat in his lap, CNN reported.

According to CNN, Wardlaw turned his teenage passion for making Super 8 movies into a career. He’s a filmmaker and photographer in Bend, Oregon.

Rumer-Cleary works as a hardware and systems engineer in Portland.

Burny is a teacher in Antioch, California.

Molony lives in New Orleans and is a photographer.

Dickson runs a tourism website in Santa Barbara, California.