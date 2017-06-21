Gunman kidnaps NC family, forces them to shop at Target

DURHAM, N.C. - A North Carolina man has been arrested after police say he kidnapped a family at gunpoint and forced them to take him shopping.
Durham police say on Tuesday 29-year-old Rollin Anthony Owens Jr. knocked on the door of a house in the West End neighborhood asking for money. A resident gave Rollins money, but police say he then used a gun to force the residents - a man, woman and two children - out of the house and into their vehicle.
Owens allegedly made the driver take him to a convenience store, then a Target where a victim managed to ask an employee for help.
Owens is charged in connection with three other robbery cases, two of which involved kidnapping.
It's unclear if he has an attorney.
