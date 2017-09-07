Gun-wielding man robs beauty supply store of hair weave

The clerk at a Georgia beauty supply store was robbed Wednesday at gunpoint, and all the alleged gunman demanded was hair weave, according to police.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man walked into All Virgin Strands Glam Bar through a back door around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and held the employee at gunpoint, demanding several bundles of weave. The business is located on Mercer University Drive in Macon.

The man fled with his loot on foot, the Sheriff’s Office reported. No one was injured in the robbery.

Investigators asked that anyone with information on the robbery call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 877-68CRIME.