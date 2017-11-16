Growing concern about 'juuling' among teens in schools

NEWTON, Mass. - There’s growing concern in our area about a dangerous new trend among teens.
Boston 25 News first told you about “juuling” over the summer. It’s a way of vaping with a small new device that can be easily hidden, or mistaken for a thumb drive.
They can easily be recharged, even with a computer, and because the Juul pods are flavored, the scent can be mistaken for perfume.
MORE: Local doctor warns parents of dangers of Juul e-cigarettes
The principal of Newton South High School posted information about e-cigarettes, including the Juul device, for parents on Oct. 31.
The letter shows examples of how the Juul device can be disguised by looking like a Sharpie or a pen. The letter also warns parents that the vapor is unsafe and harmful to young people when mixed with liquid nicotine or THC.
Doctors said smoking one Juul is the equivalent of smoking a pack of cigarettes, and even before the school year was underway, they told Boston 25 News that they were concerned.
“I’m seeing kids starting to get this,” a doctor said. “I’m seeing the marketing has entered into the kids and I’m seeing parents have no idea about these things.”
In a letter to parents, the principal at Newton South High School wrote, “We know that nicotine exposure during adolescence can cause addiction and can harm the developing brain. The use of the devices on school grounds is both against school policy and against city ordinance. Students caught using or in possession of these devices are subject to school discipline.”
The Juul is also easy for teenagers to get. It costs about $50 for the starter kit, and the age verification process online isn’t very complicated.
According to the Boston Globe, Juuling is also popping up in high schools in places like Wellesley, Needham and Braintree.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself