Grieving mother finds comfort in bird visitor

A grieving mother is finding solace in a small red bird.

Six years ago, Renee Johnson lost her son Anthony suddenly.

Since then Johnson has been getting daily visits from a cardinal that will not leave her back door, WVLT reported.

And she has tried to get rid of the bird.

Johnson has covered her windows with foil and added wind chimes to chase the bird that pecks at the window, but to no avail.

“It starts at 7:30 and it may end at 8 and 9 o’clock at night. If it doesn’t go the back door, it hangs on the kitchen window and stares at me. If I’m seeing here at the kitchen table, it will hang out here and watch me., Johnson told WVLT.

But some believe that the visit from a cardinal is a message from heaven. Johnson now believes that the small bird is there to lend her comfort and she welcomes him.

“I look forward for him to come. I’m in bed at 7:30 and I know he’s coming. I’ve got my little friend that comes and visits. I do believe it’s him. I do believe it’s a sign,” Johnson told WVLT.

