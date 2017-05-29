It could have been a scene out of the movie “Jaws.” In a stunning move, a nine-foot great white shark leaped out of the water and dove onto a fishing boat off the coast of New South Wales, injuring a 73-year-old fisherman.

In 60 years of fishing, Terry Selwood told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he’s never seen anything like it.

>> Read more trending news

“I caught a blur of something coming over the boat … and the pectoral fin of the shark hit me on the forearm and knocked me down on the ground to my hands and knees,” Selwood told the ABC.

“He came right over the top of the motor and then dropped onto the floor,” he said.

“There I was on all fours and he’s looking at me and I’m looking at him and then he started to do the dance around and shake and I couldn’t get out quick enough,” Selwood added.

>> Related: Teen recovering from terrifying shark attack in Gulf of Mexico

"Well I'll be buggered, there's a shark in my boat!" Terry Selwood tells us how a 200kg great white shark ended up in his fishing boat. pic.twitter.com/HabXaDezkt — ABC News (@abcnews) May 28, 2017

The Marine Rescue Unit came to his aid, transporting him to shore where he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injury.

Selwood said conditions were clear at the time of the breach, with nothing unusual happening in the water around his boat.

>> Related: 25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore

“For some unknown reason he just launched himself out of the water and must have come up four feet out of the water to clear my outboard motor and drop straight in the boat.”

The shark was hauled off by researchers for a necropsy. As for Selwood, he told the ABC he’ll be out fishing again as soon as possible.