A Kentucky couple has a love story for the ages.

Ollie, 83, and Donald King, 87, have been married for nearly 68 years and have not spent a full day or night apart in those six decades, “Good Morning America” reported.

As part of their upcoming anniversary celebration in September, the Kings’ granddaughter, Ashley Owen, gave them a present that will hopefully last for generations to come: a photo shoot of her grandparents who are still madly in love.

Now the photos, which were taken by Paige Franklin, are taking the internet and social media by storm.

The photos were taken on the couple’s farm in Crab Orchard, Kentucky.

Donald is a retired pastor and Ollie is, according to the love of her life, a “masterful quilter,” Franklin told the Huffington Post.

“He explained that they never preferred anyone over the other, and that the Lord has spared them to live this long to love each other,” Franklin said.

The Owens have three children and five grandchildren, the Huffington Post reported.

