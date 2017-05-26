Grandpa gives granddaughter 2,000 letters for graduation

A Buford, Georgia, high school student will receive a present Friday that has been nearly 18 years in the making, thanks to the teenager’s grandfather and his pens.

The moment John Eades saw his wife hold his little granddaughter, Victoria Eades, he didn’t want the moment to disappear, so he described it in a letter.

That first letter was written the day Victoria was born, and now there are nearly 2,000.

“I don’t know why, but something told me to write her a letter about how I was feeling,” Eades said.

Now that Victoria is almost 18 and will soon be graduating from Buford High School, she’ll get a diploma and a gift full of memories from toddler to teen.

“First crush, first heartbreak, those kinds of things,” Eades said.

Eades has all the letters in binders with pictures from different phases of her life on the front.

Victoria knows her grandpa wrote the letters to her, but she’s never seen them.

Eades said that he could give his granddaughter advice “about love, faith, about integrity -- principles of life.”

He started writing letters for Victoria’s younger sister, who will soon graduate from eighth grade, when she was born as well.