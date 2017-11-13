GoPro gets melted by molten lava but survives to show you

It's not unusual for tourists in Hawaii to video fiery lava, but they can't get usually get to close for the obvious reason.

Tour guide Eric Storm put his camera down to get some lava footage, but forgot about it while speaking to his tour group.

By the time he realized it, the GoPro was smothered in lava and engulfed in flames. Somehow Eric Storm was able to pull it free and although cooked into rock and half melted the storage card was intact.

Close Lava melted GoPro

Now the video is causing a fire storm on social media.