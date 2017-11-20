Listen Live
clear-day
52°
H 77
L 63

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
52°
Partly Cloudy
H 77° L 63°
  • clear-day
    52°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 77° L 63°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 77° L 63°
  • cloudy-day
    68°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 77° L 63°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Goodbye, Georgia Dome – thanks for the memories!
Close

Goodbye, Georgia Dome – thanks for the memories!

Goodbye, Georgia Dome – thanks for the memories!
Photo Credit: Bob Andres, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
On Nov. 20, the Georgia Dome will be imploded, leaving only the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo by Bob Andres, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Goodbye, Georgia Dome – thanks for the memories!

By: WSBTV.com

ATLANTA -  As we say goodbye to the Georgia Dome after a quarter-century, it’s only fitting we look back at some it its most memorable moments.

>> Click here to watch WSBTV.com's livestream of the implosion, set for 7:30 a.m. EST Monday

>> Head to WSBTV.com for complete coverage of the implosion

From Super Bowls, to NCAA Men’s Final Fours, to the Summer Olympics, the dome has hosted some incredible sporting events

1996 Summer Olympics

The 70,000-seat Georgia Dome was basically divided into two separate arenas.

On one side, “The Magnificent Seven” captured America’s first victory ever in women’s team gymnastics.

The team – made up of Shannon Miller, Dominique Moceanu, Dominique Dawes, Kerri Strug, Amy Chow, Amanda Borden and Jaycie Phelps – is probably best known for Strug landing a vault on one foot to clinch the gold medal. She was famously helped off by coach Bela Karolyi.

>> On WSBTV.com: Crews make last-minute preps for Georgia Dome implosion

On the other side, “The Dream Team” won its second gold medal in men’s basketball.

The team – coached by Lenny Wilkens – defeated Yugoslavia 95-69 in the gold medal game.

Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, Scottie Pippen, John Stockton and David Robinson played on this team and the original 1992 Dream Team.

Photo by Skip Peterson / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Kerri Strug hoists her flowers to the cheering crowd as she is carried from the podium by team coach, Bela Karolyi at the Georgia Dome on Tuesday, July 23, 1996. (Photo by Skip Peterson / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Close

Kerri Strug

Photo Credit: Photo by Skip Peterson / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Kerri Strug hoists her flowers to the cheering crowd as she is carried from the podium by team coach, Bela Karolyi at the Georgia Dome on Tuesday, July 23, 1996. (Photo by Skip Peterson / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Super Bowl XXVIII

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills 30-13, earning their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history.

After trailing 13-6 at halftime, the Cowboys closed the game with 24 unanswered points. Emmitt Smith scored twice and was named the game’s MVP.

The crowd of 72,817 saw Natalie Cole sing the national anthem, Joe Namath do the coin toss and a halftime show featuring The Judds, Clint Black, Travis Tritt and Tanya Tucker.

Super Bowl XXXIV

The second Super Bowl hosted by the Georgia Dome was one of the most memorable in history.

The St. Louis Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-16 when Mike Jones stopped Kevin Dyson just short of the goal-line on the game’s final play.
Quarterback Kurt Warned threw for 414 yards and 2 touchdowns, and was named the game’s MVP.

>> Read more trending news

The crowd of 72,625 saw Faith Hill sing the National Anthem and a halftime show featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and Edward James Olmos.

An ice storm hit Atlanta during the week of the game and many doubted the city’s ability to host the event. Despite the concerns, the Super Bowl will return to Atlanta in 2019.

Close

Rams

Tornado hits downtown Atlanta

Thousands of basketball fans were inside the Georgia Dome when an EF-2 tornado ripped through downtown Atlanta in March 2008.

The 130 mph tornado killed one person near downtown, blew out dozens of windows from high-rise buildings, tossed trees and cars and damaged homes in the area.

Inside the Georgia Dome, fans were watching the Southeastern Conference college basketball tournament. The game between Mississippi State and Alabama was in overtime when the tornado struck around 9:40 p.m.

The storm ripped open a panel on the side of the dome, shearing bolts and causing insulation to fall into the arena.

The game was completed after the storm moved through. The rest of the tournament was postponed.

The dome, along with several other downtown buildings, underwent repairs while staying open for business in the years after the tornado.

AJC file photo
Fans observe damage to the Georgia Dome after a tornado struck downtown Atlanta during the SEC Tournament in 2008. (AJC file photo)
Close

Goodbye, Georgia Dome – thanks for the memories!

Photo Credit: AJC file photo
Fans observe damage to the Georgia Dome after a tornado struck downtown Atlanta during the SEC Tournament in 2008. (AJC file photo)

Sugar Bowl moved to Georgia Dome

After Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, the Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers was played at the Georgia dome in January 2006. It was the first time the “South’s Biggest Bowl Game” was played outside of the state of Louisiana.

That week, within a four day period, the dome hosted three games. Along with the Sugar Bowl, the dome also hosted the Peach Bowl between LSU and Miami and an NFL game between the Falcons and the Panthers.

2012 NFC Championship game

The Georgia Dome has seen its share of Falcons successes and frustrations. The 2012 NFC Championship was one of the franchise's biggest accomplishments and toughest defeats. It was the first-ever NFC championship game in Atlanta. The Falcons jumped out to a 17-0 second-quarter lead over the San Francisco 49ers. The lead wouldn't last, and after failing to make a play at the end, the Falcons lost 28-24 and missed the Super Bowl. 

2013 Getty Images
Quarterback Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons receives the ball on the Atlanta one-yardline in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on January 20, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo credit: 2013 Getty Images)
Close

Goodbye, Georgia Dome – thanks for the memories!

Photo Credit: 2013 Getty Images
Quarterback Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons receives the ball on the Atlanta one-yardline in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on January 20, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo credit: 2013 Getty Images)

2017 NFC Championship game

In 2017, the Falcons would not squander a chance to return to the Super Bowl. In their final game at the Georgia Dome, the Falcons beat the Packers 44-21 to advance to their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

In this game, the Falcons again jumped out to a 17-0 lead, but this time they never looked back. They took a 24-0 at halftime and held on for a convincing win to close out their time at the Dome. 

2017 Getty Images
Matt Ryan #2 and Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21. (Photo credit: 2017 Getty Images)
Close

Goodbye, Georgia Dome – thanks for the memories!

Photo Credit: 2017 Getty Images
Matt Ryan #2 and Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21. (Photo credit: 2017 Getty Images)

NCAA Tournaments

Atlanta has hosted 85 NCAA men's tournament games, fifth most of any city. Thirty of those games were played at the Georgia Dome. Six NCAA Regionals, three men's Final Fours (2002, 2007 and 2013) and one women's Final Four were played at the Dome. The Dome's final tournament in 2013 set records. A crowd of 74,326 beat the record for the largest ever for a final game. 

State Championships

The Dome has been home to the finals since 2008, but the stadium's 25-year history with Georgia high school football dates back to the building's opening in 1992. On Sept. 5, 1992, the Corky Kell Classic matchup between Brookwood and McEachern was the first regular season football game in the Dome. Until then, Georgia high school football rarely was played on such a big stage. 

In the 25 seasons, 169 Georgia high schools have participated in the Dome's 298 high school football games, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. 

Photo by Jason Getz / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Dome also played host to the season-opening Corky Kell Classic. (Photo by Jason Getz / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Close

Goodbye, Georgia Dome – thanks for the memories!

Photo Credit: Photo by Jason Getz / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Dome also played host to the season-opening Corky Kell Classic. (Photo by Jason Getz / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Soccer at the dome

Eleven soccer games were played at the Georgia Dome since 2009. The first competitive soccer games were held during the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The U.S. men's national team made its first appearance in Atlanta since 1977 in the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals at the Dome. 

In all, the Dome hosted Mexico's "El Tri" four times, Mexico's Club America twice and the U.S. men's and women's national teams once each. Notable visitors also include European clubs A.C. Milan and Manchester City.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Sheriff’s cruiser dashcam captures plane crash on busy Clearwater road
    Sheriff’s cruiser dashcam captures plane crash on busy Clearwater road
    Dashcam footage from two different vehicles captured a plane crash Sunday on a busy Clearwater road. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shared the video on YouTube Sunday, within hours of the crash. Two deputies were driving on North Keene Road as the plane tried to make an emergency landing.  The plane’s wing clipped a wing, sending the plane crashing into a wooded area. A resident in the area quickly recorded video of the response. According to reports, the pilot and passenger were able to escape the wreckage uninjured. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating the incident.
  • U.S. Navy apologizing for obscene skywriting
    U.S. Navy apologizing for obscene skywriting
    Look up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a phallus and the U.S. Navy says it’s responsible for the obscene sky drawing. Maverick and Ice have nothing on this pilot. Navy officials were forced to apologize after residents of Okanogan County, Washington noticed a sky drawing many said looked like male genitalia on Thursday. In a statement to KREM-TV, officials at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island said, 'The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable.' So just to be clear, the Navy says, there is ‘zero training value’ in drawing a giant penis in the sky.
  • Charles Manson dead at 83
    Charles Manson dead at 83
    Charles Manson, the notorious cult leader who led followers to murder several people in the 1960s, is dead, the California Department of Corrections said late Sunday. The 83-year-old died of “natural causes,” according to a CDCR news release. >> Click here to read the statement from the California Department of Corrections >> Charles Manson death: Notable reactions on social media TMZ reported Wednesday that Manson’s health had been deteriorating steadily. He was transported with five uniformed cops to a hospital in Bakersfield, California, three days earlier, the site said. >> Read more trending news The convicted mass murderer was imprisoned at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California, and was known as the leader of what later became known as the Manson Family cult. Despite the conviction, Manson himself never committed the murders. >> PHOTOS: Notable deaths 2017 Born in 1934, he was infamously connected to the violent murder of actress Sharon Tate and others in Hollywood. The Family, as they became known, carried out at least 35 murders, most of which never resulted in convictions.  The first murders occurred in Aug. 1969, at a Los Angeles home rented by Roman Polanski. Mason reportedly directed four followers -- Steven Parent, Charles “Tex” Watson, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Linda Kasabian -- to brutally murder four victims in the house. Tate, Polanski’s pregnant wife, was among them, as were hairstylist Jay Sebring, coffee bean heiress Abigail Folger and her partner, writer Wojciech Frykowski. Polanski was shooting a movie in London. >> PHOTOS: Charles Manson through the years The Family, made up of about 100 followers, lived unconventionally and routinely used hallucinogenic drugs, such as magic mushrooms and LSD. In January, Manson was hospitalized with a reported serious illness. According to TMZ, he had severe intestinal bleeding. He was sent back to Corocoran after doctors said he was too weak for doctors to repair a lesion. 
  • Christina Aguilera belts a Whitney Houston tribute at American Music Awards
    Christina Aguilera belts a Whitney Houston tribute at American Music Awards
    Christina Aguilera delivered a tribute to the late Whitney Houston that only a vocalist of her caliber could do. >> Read more trending news At Sunday night’s American Music Awards, Aguilera celebrated the 25th anniversary of Houston’s blockbuster movie “The Bodyguard” and it’s top-selling soundtrack. Related: Christina Aguilera to pay tribute to Whitney Houston, ‘The Bodyguard’ at AMAs Beginning her set in a black pantsuit and a singular spotlight, Aguilera sang the a capella opening of “I Will Always Love You,” transitioning to the big note before going into “I Have Nothing,” followed by “Run to You,” a song Houston herself has praised Aguilera for singing. ﻿Related: Christina Aguilera to pay tribute to Whitney Houston, ‘The Bodyguard’ at AMAs﻿ Assisted by a choir, Aguilera ended her tribute with “I’m Every Woman” recieving a standing ovation. Watch a clip of the performance below.
  • Tax reform dominates as Congress takes a Thanksgiving break
    Tax reform dominates as Congress takes a Thanksgiving break
    Congressional Republicans left Capitol Hill late last week excited about the prospects for sweeping legislation which would deliver tax cuts and tax reform, as with approval of a House tax bill, the focus has shifted to the Senate, and whether GOP leaders can muster the needed votes to approve a slightly different GOP tax measure after Thanksgiving. “This bill gives Americans more take home pay by cutting taxes and preserving deductions for home mortgage interest and charitable contributions,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) – while he’s on board, only a handful of GOP Senators are expected to determine the fate of this legislation. Here’s where things stand on Capitol Hill: 1. Remember, there is more to do than tax reform. Yes, Republicans want to get tax reform done by the end of the year. But there are other measures which will need attention as well after the Thanksgiving break. For example, the Children’s Health Insurance program needs to be reauthorized, and has been in limbo since October 1. A temporary federal budget runs out on December 8, and there still hasn’t been a deal announced on how much Congress will decide to spend on the discretionary budget, which is what funds pretty much everything outside of mandatory spending items like Social Security and Medicare. There had been talk earlier this year of a possible government shutdown showdown, but that seems unlikely right now, because it would really get in the way of GOP efforts on tax reform. House Speaker Paul Ryan still wants all that spending work – a giant omnibus funding bill – done by the end of the year. House Speaker Ryan: Don't intend on stopgap government funding into next year. — DailyFX Team Live (@DailyFXTeam) November 14, 2017 2. A rush of spending seems likely. In order to get a deal on the discretionary budget for 2018, it’s expected there will be a sizeable increase in defense spending in any final spending deal for next year – President Trump had asked for $54 billion in extra military funding, but there’s no sign of any budget cuts to immediately offset the cost of that. Not only is that extra money likely to be approved, but a third hurricane disaster relief bill seems likely to be voted on by Congress in December as well. The latest White House request was for $44 billion, much less than what Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico have asked for in terms of hurricane aid. That would make total aid close to $100 billion just this year. In the latest disaster aid plan, the White House for the first time is seeking offsetting budget cuts to pay for some of that extra spending. The plan unveiled last Friday has $14 billion in cuts now, and another $44 billion in cuts later – later, as in between 2025 and 2027, after President Trump is gone from the Oval Office. White House wants $44 billion in hurricane relief, offers some cuts now, more in 2025-2027 https://t.co/wg7ggSUI0C — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 17, 2017 3. Some Senators to watch on tax reform. When lawmakers return to legislative sessions the week of November 27, the main political game on Capitol Hill will be figuring out where everyone stands on the GOP tax reform bill in the Senate. This is a similar scenario to what went on with Republicans on health care reform, and many of the same players are involved. On the bubble right now would be Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ). Also, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has said he wants major changes on how small businesses and pass through businesses are dealt with. Don’t count the bill out yet, but there is a lot of work to do. And one thing is for sure – someone will be watching them very closely. Republican Senators are working very hard to get Tax Cuts and Tax Reform approved. Hopefully it will not be long and they do not want to disappoint the American public! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017 4. Some items you probably won’t see in 2017. One item that won’t be acted on this year is an infrastructure bill. President Donald Trump has talked about his grand $1 trillion infrastructure program since the 2016 campaign, but at this point, there is still no detailed plan, and there is no bill in the Congress. On immigration, there’s still lots of talk about wheeling and dealing on DACA and border security, but I’m not sure there’s the political will to do that. Don’t look for funding for the border wall, but instead for something that sounds like border security, but isn’t the wall. With tax reform dominating the agenda, don’t look for anything on DACA until 2018. DACA: 3 whole months left to come up w/something. Of course there is also Thanksgiving; Christmas: New Years; etc…..no pressure. — David Gee (@CurtG345) November 18, 2017 5. One issue that has disappeared – the deficit. It used to be that Republicans were all about reigning in spending, and cutting the size of government. Now that they have had control of the House, Senate and White House, they are poised to, to, to, do nothing in 2017 on that front. The budget doesn’t balance for at least ten years (if not more), there were no major spending cuts enacted by the Congress, there was no appetite for savings in mandatory spending programs, either. The cuts included in the President’s budget have pretty much been ignored by lawmakers, and it took the White House three disaster aid bills before any offsetting budget cuts were proposed. Meanwhile, the yearly federal deficit is trending back up, and with the disaster relief bills, and an increase in the federal budget caps, there will be more red ink in 2018. Only a few Republicans have stuck with their familiar call for budget discipline. Rep. Walter Jones (R-N.C.) on adding $1.5 trillion to the deficit: “If this was a Democratic bill we wouldn’t even be voting for it. That’s how hypocritical this place has become.” https://t.co/H5FduNppVH — MainStream Coalition (@ksmainstream) November 17, 2017
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.