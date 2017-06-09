Golden State Warriors’ road win means free tacos next week

The Golden State Warriors “stole” a road victory on Wednesday in Game 3 in the NBA Finals, and that means free tacos in America next Tuesday.
Thanks to the Warriors’ 118-113 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Taco Bell will give away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m., the fast-food chain announced on its website.
Taco Bell and the National Basketball Association partnered for a promotion called “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco.” The promotion rewards fans nationwide if any team “steals” a win on the road during the NBA Finals.
Golden State took a 3-0 series lead with its victory Wednesday night in Cleveland.
The Warriors have stolen a road win in the #NBAFinals. Get your free #DoritosLocosTacos on 6/13 from 2-6 p.m. Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/FszYcpMGSY— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 8, 2017
