Golden State Warriors’ road win means free tacos next week

The Golden State Warriors “stole” a road victory on Wednesday in Game 3 in the NBA Finals, and that means free tacos in America next Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

Thanks to the Warriors’ 118-113 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Taco Bell will give away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m., the fast-food chain announced on its website.

Taco Bell and the National Basketball Association partnered for a promotion called “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco.” The promotion rewards fans nationwide if any team “steals” a win on the road during the NBA Finals.

Golden State took a 3-0 series lead with its victory Wednesday night in Cleveland.

