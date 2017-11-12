Gold Louis Vuitton toilet on sale for $100,000

And now for that person on your list who truly has everything — a $100,000 golden toilet made from classic Louis Vuitton bags.

Extravagances have reached a new level with this lofty shrine, which has left many wondering who would actually dare use it.

Controversial artist Illma Gore worked for three months and used 24 different bags, valued at $15,000, in addition to a $3,000 suitcase to make this fully functioning potty, according to Tradesy where has listed it for sale.

Artist covers a toilet in $15,000 worth of Louis Vuitton bags. “Got bored…blacked out and found this.” pic.twitter.com/pmW9eMRsmX — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 11, 2017

The commode will ship from California, and its anticipated arrival is within four to eight days.

And what if you’d like to return the toilet because perhaps the Louis Vuitton fabric disagrees with your heinie? Sorry, all sales are final.