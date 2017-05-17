Glenn Frey's son, Deacon, to perform with the Eagles

Late Eagles vocalist and guitarist Glenn Frey's son, Deacon, reportedly will perform with the Eagles during their upcoming Classic East and Classic West shows in Los Angeles and New York.

According to Billboard, Don Henley told Dallas' KTCK on Monday that Deacon would join the band for the July performances.

“There’s going to be an official announcement in a few days, but let’s just do it here,” Henley said. “Glenn’s son, Deacon, is a very talented young man, and he seems to be up for the task. He’s enthusiastic about it, and he’s been working real hard on it, and he’s gonna do it with us. And I think that’s appropriate."

Henley added: "There’s an old system both in Eastern and Western culture called the guild system, where the father is the master and the son is the apprentice. The trade, the craft, the business is handed down from father to son. I think it’s the only appropriate way to carry on."

Henley also said there will be "one more musician along for the ride," but he wouldn't reveal the person's identity.

The Eagles will perform July 15-16 at Dodger Stadium in LA and July 29-30 at Citi Field in New York.

