National
Close

Glenn Frey's son, Deacon, to perform with the Eagles

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Late Eagles vocalist and guitarist Glenn Frey's son, Deacon, reportedly will perform with the Eagles during their upcoming Classic East and Classic West shows in Los Angeles and New York.

According to Billboard, Don Henley told Dallas' KTCK on Monday that Deacon would join the band for the July performances.

“There’s going to be an official announcement in a few days, but let’s just do it here,” Henley said. “Glenn’s son, Deacon, is a very talented young man, and he seems to be up for the task. He’s enthusiastic about it, and he’s been working real hard on it, and he’s gonna do it with us. And I think that’s appropriate."

Henley added: "There’s an old system both in Eastern and Western culture called the guild system, where the father is the master and the son is the apprentice. The trade, the craft, the business is handed down from father to son. I think it’s the only appropriate way to carry on."

Henley also said there will be "one more musician along for the ride," but he wouldn't reveal the person's identity.

The Eagles will perform July 15-16 at Dodger Stadium in LA and July 29-30 at Citi Field in New York.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Woman tells police she found newborn in Walmart shopping cart, but she didn’t
    Woman tells police she found newborn in Walmart shopping cart, but she didn’t
      An Ohio woman has given up her newborn after telling police in suburban Dayton that she found the baby in a shopping cart at a Walmart store. >> Read more trending news Officers with the Englewood Police Department were called to the store Monday afternoon and when they arrived, they quickly realized the 20-year-old woman had, in fact, given birth to the baby the day before and didn’t want the infant.  Police Sgt. Mike Lang said the baby boy still had the umbilical cord attached to the placenta, which was inside a plastic bag. When the woman told officers she didn’t want the child, police took custody of the baby and transported him to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment, Lang said.  >> Related: ‘Did you hear the?’ Police find baby girl in car after father killed in robbery The baby was doing well, according to Lang, and the mother was in good health, too. Authorities said no charges are expected in the case because Ohio has something called a Safe Haven Law, which allows parents to hand over babies up to 30 days old to hospital workers, fire and emergency personnel and police officers.  
  • Chelsea Manning released from prison
    Chelsea Manning released from prison
    Chelsea Manning has been released after serving only seven years of a 35-year sentence. Manning was behind bars for leaking military intelligence records while she served in the Army. Manning, who is still listed as an active duty soldier, will be placed on what is called voluntary excess leave, her attorneys told NBC News. >> Read more trending news She will not be discharged and will hold the rank of private first class, but will also not receive pay while under the status. Manning’s sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in January, but she is still appealing her conviction, NBC News reported. Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before announcing she was transgender, was accused, and found guilty of, leaking almost 750,000 military files to WikiLeaks. Manning was court-martialed and received a 35-year prison sentence in 2013.
  • Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation
    Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation
    The New York Times reported Tuesday that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. >> Read more trending news  “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey, according to a memo reported about by the Times. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump asked fired FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. Last week, Trump fired Comey over what he said was the handling of Clinton’s emails. Comey had been investigating whether or not Trump’s campaign members worked with Russia to affect the 2016 presidential election. The Times said two unnamed people read the memo written by Comey after he had a conservation with Trump after an Oval Office meeting February 14. That meeting, the paper said, took place the day after Flynn resigned.  “The existence of Mr. Trump’s request is the clearest evidence that the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and F.B.I. investigation into links between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia,” The Times said.   The Times reported that the unclassified memo has not been viewed by the paper but that one of Comey’s associates “read parts of the memo to a Times reporter.” Comey, appointed director in 2013 by former President Barack Obama, replied to Trump’s “good guy” remark by saying, “I agree he is a good guy,” according to the paper. During the meeting in Feburary, Comey and Trump were initially in the Oval Office with other senior national security officials for a terrorism threat briefing. After that meeting, the Times reported that Trump asked everyone to leave the room except for Comey. Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions were also asked to leave the room.  The Times reported that, according a Comey associate, Trump then spoke to Comey and said Comey should consider putting reporters in prison for publishing classified information. The conversation about Flynn then followed. The Wall Street Journal, which confirmed The New York Times’ report, said that Comey would not discuss an details of the Flynn investigation with Trump, according to the memo. The Washington Post also confirmed the Times’ report, saying that Comey “kept detailed notes of his multiple conversations with Trump,” according to people close to the matter. Those same people told The Washington Post that the details of those notes were shared with a small group of people at the FBI and Justice Department. The White House has issued a statement: “While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the statement said. “The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.”
  • Uber adds new service in Orlando
    Uber adds new service in Orlando
    Uber is making it easier to hop out of one of their cars and onto Sunrail. The ride-hailing service says it's android app will now allow users to easily access real time public transportation data. Uber's news release says the idea is better connected cities, a viable alternative to owning a car and reduced traffic and parking. Uber is partnering with the Transit app.   When riders are in an Uber and their destination is at or a block away from a transit stop, it will start showing them upcoming departure times in the Uber feed.  The service is rolling out in 50 cities including Orlando today.
  • Man accused of killing owner of Orlando towing company after car impounded
    Man accused of killing owner of Orlando towing company after car impounded
    The owner of an Orlando towing company was shot to death Tuesday at his Robinson Street business after being confronted by the owner of an impounded car, officials said.   One of the drivers at the towing company told Channel 9 that he had towed the alleged gunman's car earlier in the day.   A witness to the altercation said the alleged shooter started off damaging vehicles at the business.   'This young man jumped this gate over behind me, with a shovel,' Shawnda Brown said. '(He) went to busting out all of the cars that were over there.'   The situation then dramatically escalated, she said.   '(I) heard a horn blowing, then, after that, next thing you know, I heard gunshots,' Brown said. 'About six, seven, eight at the most.'   The shooter, who was also not identified, jumped on the roof of the business and kept firing, witness Jasmine Brown said.   'He jumped (onto) the roof back there and the whole time he was jumping on the roof he was shooting,' she said. 'And that's when the police came out and got out with their guns.'   The man was arrested at the scene.   Sophie Grant, who owns a restaurant across the street from the towing company, said she was shaken by the victim's death.   'I know he's a good man, a very good man,' she said. 'I just can't believe he's gone. I just feel hurt.'    
