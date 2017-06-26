Girl Scouts can now get a badge in cybersecurity

There are a ton of badges Girl Scouts can attach to their vests, and the organization is now adding one dedicated to fighting computer crime to the collection.

Girl Scouts of the United States of America and Palo Altho Networks, a security company, have teamed up to introduce a series of cybersecurity badges for girls in grades K-12.

The goal is to expose them to opportunities , including careers, in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, to help prevent cyberattacks.

More than 60 percent of women who don’t have jobs in information technology attribute their choice to not knowing what opportunities are available to them, according to a study mentioned in a Girl Scouts press release.

“At Girl Scouts of the USA, we recognize that in our increasingly tech-driven world, future generations must possess the skills to navigate the complexities and inherent challenges of the cyber realm,” Sylvia Acevedo, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of the United States of America, said in the statement.

The new badges aren’t available yet, but the program will launch in September 2018.

