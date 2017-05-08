Girl, 11, revived with Narcan after suspected overdose

An 11-year-old girl was taken to the hospital last week after a suspected heroin overdose, a Pittsburgh police spokeswoman said.

Police and paramedics were called just before 6 p.m. Wednesday to Palm Beach Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood. Narcan was administered to the girl, police said.

She was taken to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, where she was listed in critical condition.

The girl’s father said she is recovering. He wants police to find the person who sold drugs to his child.

A neighbor said she knew something was wrong when she saw the first responders last week, but she never suspected that it could be something like that.

"(I felt) total shock,” Debbie Elk said. “This little girl has played Play-Doh down here with my granddaughter. She's not that kind of kid. That's not that kind of family.”

Investigators did not say how the girl might have gotten the drugs or how they were ingested. Police are investigating.