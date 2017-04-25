Girl’s magic moment meeting Belle goes viral

DALLAS - A child from Dallas made the trip of a lifetime to Walt Disney World, part of her greatest wish.
Daisy Perez, 7, was on a Make-a-Wish Foundation trip to Walt Disney World and had a chance to meet her favorite princess, Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.”
Dressed in the iconic golden dress, Daisy talked to Belle about the books she liked before Belle took the little girl’s hand and gave her a tour of the French pavilion in Epcot, KDFW reported.
Patricia Chavez posted photos of the sweet meeting on Twitter.
So Daisy just met Belle..and Belle asked if we had plans after...when we said no, she said "Great! What if I take you on a tour of France?"😭 pic.twitter.com/UKmCJOx6OD— Patricia (@lovelovelove343) April 16, 2017
Belle wasn’t told about Daisy's condition before the meet-and-greet, but learned that Daisy is battling achondroplasia.
The condition is a form of dwarfism and has forced Daisy to have multiple surgeries on her neck, back, head and legs, KDFW reported.
Daisy’s aunt, who was the family photographer during the trip, told KDFW, that one part of the trip was “her not having to worry about doctors’ appointments, surgeries, none of that, just being a little child and having fun.”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself