Girl injured at dinner table after bullet flies into house

A family in New Mexico gathered at the dinner table Sunday evening had their meal rudely interrupted.

Someone fired a gun just outside the home belonging to the Chandler family, KOB reported. As the bullet penetrated the wall of the house, it fragmented, causing debris to fly.

Some of that debris struck the Chandler's 6-year-old daughter, Riley, in the face. She suffered a split lip and lost some of her bottom teeth, father Jay Chandler told KOB.

The Curry County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating the shooter. Police don't believe the Chandler home was targeted, KOB reported, and think the incident was likely due to carelessness.