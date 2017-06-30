Girl, 17, head grazed by bullet from road rage incident

A teen is recovering after she said she was struck in the head by a bullet fired at her during a road rage incident while driving Monday.

Sejah Qamoum, 17, received two staples on her head and was released from the hospital Tuesday, according to KHOU.

“I just put my life in God’s hands,” she told KDFW. “And I just wasn’t scared.”



Qamoum said she was driving along Interstate 635 when a bullet ripped through a window and the driver’s side headrest, sending fragments from the projectile across her head and covering her hand in blood.

Qamoum was driving from Arkansas to north Texas with her boyfriend, their dog Blue and two others when a black sedan pulled up on her bumper. Qamoum slowed down and let the driver pass. The car sped up, but a little further down the highway, ended up behind Qamoum again. Qamoum said they heard a shot, then the car drove off.

“She was like, ‘Babe, what do you think it was?’ And I was like, ‘You got shot!” her boyfriend Oseas Cervantes, 19, told KDFW. “And she had blood gushing down her head.”



Police are investigating. They are reviewing highway cameras hoping some of the incident was recorded. They have no suspect description and hope another driver might have seen something and will call investigators.

“I’m just hoping they catch the guy who did it,” Cervantes told KHOU. “Bring some justice.”