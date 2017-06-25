Girl at fault in 25-foot fall from Six Flags ride, police say

A 14-year-old girl, who fell 25 feet from a gondola ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York, Saturday night was at fault, according to authorities.

Warren County sheriff's Lt. Steven Stockdale said “human error” by the teenager caused her to slip under the metal safety bar, The Post-Star of Glen Falls reported.

The girl dangled briefly before falling from the “Sky Ride” as a group of park guests gathered under the stopped attraction to catch her.

The teenager from Delaware was on the ride with her brother when she fell from the two-person car, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The ride was stopped after the operator was told of a rider in distress, CBS reported.

Video of the incident shows the girl slipping through the safety bar, which briefly held her aloft while she dangled in the air.

The teen struck a tree before landing in the crowd, which had gathered to catch her. She was treated at the park, then taken to an area hospital.

Park officials said the ride was working properly.

“There does not appear to be any malfunction of the ride, but we have closed the attraction until the a thorough review can be completed,” USA Today reported park officials said in a statement.

Another person was injured as he was trying to help catch the girl.