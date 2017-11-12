Listen Live
National
Girl, 16, catches man sliding cellphone under dressing room door
Close

Girl, 16, catches man sliding cellphone under dressing room door

Man Slides Cellphone Under Dressing Room Door Of Teen Girl

Girl, 16, catches man sliding cellphone under dressing room door

By: Stephanie Tinoco, WSOCTV.com

MATTHEWS, N.C. -  Sixteen-year-old Samantha Argo was trying on clothes for about 15 minutes  on Saturday before she noticed a cellphone on the ground with the camera facing towards her.

>> Read more trending news

She said a man was watching her change in a dressing room at Plato’s Closet.

"I don't know if I'm going to sleep tonight if I'm honest with you, because who knows what that man is going to do,” Argo said.

Argo hopes someone knows the peeper and will report him to police.

She described the man as Hispanic with a with a chinstrap beard wearing baggy red pants and red and white Jordan sneakers.

Argo said she is afraid a video of her naked may be posted online as she claims the man in the dressing room next to hers was recording her on his cellphone.

"I step back and see him push it kind of farther. He cleaned the camera a little bit,” Argo said.

Argo took a photo of the man with her cellphone as she watched him slide his phone closer to her stall.

"You can actually see him looking at the reflection in his phone,” Argo said. "Who knows how long that phone had been set up there. I noticed it toward the end of me trying things on."

Argo said she called police, but employees didn't stop or question the man as he walked out.

A girl said she caught a man trying to video her in a changing room. (Photo: WSOCTV.com)
Girl, 16, catches man sliding cellphone under dressing room door

A girl said she caught a man trying to video her in a changing room. (Photo: WSOCTV.com)
