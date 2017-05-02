Girl attacked by dog, owner faces multiple citations

A 15-year-old girl was attacked by a dog on Walliston Street in Emsworth, Pennsylvania.

Police said the girl survived the attack but has a deep bite wound on her leg.

Christian Groblewski, a neighbor of the dog owner, said he’s still shaken up from what he witnessed.

“I mean that thing jumped through the air, you know, a good 4 or 5 feet and just went right for her shoulder and pulled her to the ground,” said Groblewski.

According to police, the dog, a pit bull mix, came out of the house on Walliston Street and attacked the girl walking by.

This is the second time in a year a dog from this house has attacked someone, according to police.

Police said a woman was badly bitten by one of the owner’s dogs last summer.

Police cited the dog’s owner and ordered the animal to be quarantined in the house for 10 days.

WPXI’s Renee Kaminski tried to speak with the dog’s owner, but there was no answer at the door.

Neighbors sometimes alter their walking routes to avoid the house. Neighbors said they feel bad for the victims who were bitten, but hope something will now be done.

Police said that since there have been two separate attacks from that owner’s dogs, Mary Anne Sunseri will be issued three dangerous dog citations. She will have to appear in court.