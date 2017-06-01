Giant gator ‘Snaggletooth’ takes stroll along road near Florida park

Some Florida residents might run from a giant gator walking toward them but not Carol Gowing, at Big Cypress Gallery Adventures.

The swamp walk tour business posted a video to social media Wednesday of a gator nicknamed "Snaggletooth" as it was strolling along a road near the attraction.

Gowing, who took the video, said she used a zoom lens and wasn't as close to the large gator as it appears.

"Snaggletooth, making his way down the highway in search of some more BABES," The caption on the Facebook video said. "He left Big Momma to care for her 32 babies with more on the way!!!"