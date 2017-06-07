Listen Live
Trump demanded loyalty from ex FBI chief James Comey - click to read Comey's statement ahead of tomorrow.

National
Georgia GOP Congressional candidate against 'livable wage' during debate
Georgia GOP Congressional candidate against 'livable wage' during debate

Georgia GOP Congressional candidate against ‘livable wage’ during debate
Photo Credit: Branden Camp/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Former Georgia GOP Secretary of State Karen Handel, left, and her Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, squared off in a debate Tuesday night in Atlanta. The race for the 6th district Congressional seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has drawn national attention and is seen by some as a referendum on President Donald Trump's turbulent first months in office.

Georgia GOP Congressional candidate against ‘livable wage’ during debate

By: wsbradio.com
Photo Credit: Branden Camp/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

A Republican candidate in a nationally watched Georgia congressional race said she doesn't support a "livable wage."

>> Read more trending news 

That was the way Karen Handel explained her opposition to a minimum-wage increase during a debate Tuesday night with opponent Jon Ossoff, a Democratic upstart who has become a face of the opposition movement to President Donald Trump, and is aiming for an upset that would rock Washington ahead of the 2018 midterms.

Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state, was repeating the phrasing Ossoff had just used to explain his limited support for mandate wage increases that he said would yield a "livable wage," and her position follows standard Republican orthodoxy on Capitol Hill.

But her choice of words — "I do not support a livable wage" — could become fodder against her before the June 20 special election in Georgia's 6th Congressional District. And it certainly could become grist as Democrats nationally continue their efforts to frame Trump and Republicans as foes of the working class.

Federal minimum wage is $7.25. Many states and cities have higher minimums, though Georgia is not among them. There is a national labor movement to increase the federal mark to $15 an hour, and many Democrats in Congress advocate at least a $10.10 hourly wage.

>> Related: Local issues take back seat in 6th district debate

Handel did not take questions Tuesday night from media, and her campaign did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday about her remarks.

Read more here.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  Dog blamed in fatal tractor accident after jumping into cab, switching controls
    Dog blamed in fatal tractor accident after jumping into cab, switching controls
      A prominent dairy farmer and real estate investor from the U.K. has died after his own tractor rolled over him. Derek Mead, 70, was working on his farm on Monday when his dog apparently jumped into the tractor’s cab and inadvertently turned it on. The Telegraph reports that Mead was pinned under his JCB farm loader, which weighs over 10,000 pounds. >> Read more trending news The official cause of death has not yet been confirmed by authorities. A statement from the Mead family, who have been farming in North Somerset since the 1400s, had the following statement: It is with heavy hearts that we have to let you know that our father and grandfather, Derek Mead, was killed in a tragic accident on his farm. He was doing what he loved and has been doing since he was a young boy. The family thank you for all your kind messages during this time. Read more here.
  NASA's new class of astronauts: some may travel to deep space
    NASA’s new class of astronauts: some may travel to deep space
    NASA today revealed  the twelve newest astronauts, a class chosen from a record pool of over 18,300 applicants. There have been 22 classes of astronauts selected from the original “Mercury Seven” in 1959 to the most recent 2017 class.  This class could be assigned on any of four different spacecraft: the International Space Station, NASA’s Orion spacecraft for deep space exploration, or one of two American-made commercial crew spacecraft currently in development – Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner or the SpaceX Crew Dragon, according to NASA. Among them is Dr. Frank Rubio, 41, from Miami. He was a Blackhawk pilot in the U.S. Army. The seven men and five women selected Wednesday will join 44 astronauts already in the NASA corps. Vice President Mike Pence attended Wednesday's announcement of the Astronaut Class of 2017 at Johnson Space Center in Houston. “NASA will have the resources and support you need to continue to make history,” Pence said to loud applause.
  Comey: Trump asked him to drop Flynn probe, lift 'cloud' over Russia investigation
    Comey: Trump asked him to drop Flynn probe, lift ‘cloud’ over Russia investigation
    In prepared testimony for the Senate Intelligence Committee, James Comey will detail a series of meetings and phone conversations with President Donald Trump in 2017, as the former FBI Director says that he felt pressured by Mr. Trump to end an investigation of top Trump aide Michael Flynn, and that the President repeatedly asked the FBI to tell the public that he was not under investigation. You can read the full testimony from Comey, which was released by the Senate Intelligence Committee. Here are some of the details from the former FBI Director: 1. Comey: President Trump asked him for loyalty. At a January 27 dinner that involved only the two of them, Comey said he told Mr. Trump that as the FBI Director, he was ‘not on anybody’s side politically.’ Comey quotes the President as saying soon after, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” That was followed by an “awkward” silence, according to Comey. 2. Comey: Trump asked him to drop Flynn investigation. The former FBI Director says that after attending a February 14 Oval Office meeting with other top officials, he was asked to stay behind by the President, who quickly made clear the topic. “I want to talk about Mike Flynn,” Comey quotes Mr. Trump, in talking about the investigation of Flynn, who had just resigned as the President’s National Security Adviser. “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,” Comey quotes Mr. Trump. 3. The “cloud” of the Russia investigation. The next conversation recounted in Comey’s testimony occurred on March 30 in a phone call, as Comey says the President referred to the Russia probe as a “cloud” over his presidency. During that meeting, Comey says Mr. Trump asked multiple times for the FBI to publicly say that there was no direct investigation of the President. “He repeatedly told me, ‘We need to get that fact out,'” Comey recounted. 4. More concern about the Russia “cloud.” The last conversation between the two men was also by telephone on April 11. Comey says the President asked why there had not been any announcement that he was not under investigation, as Comey said he was told that “the cloud” was hampering his work as President. 5. There were other conversations not detailed. In his testimony, the former FBI Director says he “can recall nine one-on-one conversations with President Trump in four months – there in person and six on the phone.” This testimony does not go through all of those – there is no indication given as to why those were not included. BREAKING: Comey to tell Senate committee he found Trump request to end Flynn investigation 'very concerning.' — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 7, 2017
  Sleeping in on the weekends could be a costly mistake, research reveals
    Sleeping in on the weekends could be a costly mistake, research reveals
      After a busy work week, many people look forward to the weekend for the chance to sleep in. But those extra snooze hours could lead to some serious health issues, according to a new study.  >> Read more trending news Researchers from the Sleep and Health Research Program used data from the Sleep and Healthy Activity, Diet, Environment, and Socialization experiment to explore how sleep irregularity affects the body. They assessed the survey responses from 984 adults between the ages of 22 and 60 to determine which participants had experienced social jet lag, which occurs when you go to bed and wake up later on weekends than during the week, and other conditions such as insomnia, cardiovascular disease, fatigue, and sleepiness. >> Related: This is the single healthiest way to sleep better, according to science Scientists discovered that 85 percent of people wake up later on the weekends, and they have linked the pattern to terrible moods and chronic fatigue.  Analysts also revealed that the condition could increase the risk of heart disease, with each additional hour of social jet lag raising the chances by 11 percent.  “These results indicate that sleep regularity, beyond sleep duration alone, plays a significant role in our health,” lead author Sierra B. Forbush told EurekAlert. “This suggests that a regular sleep schedule may be an effective, relatively simple, and inexpensive preventative treatment for heart disease as well as many other health problems.” A 2012 study found the average cost of heart disease in adults is more than $4,200, according to Monyish.com >> Related: If you don’t get enough sleep, your brain could start eating itself Want to lower your risk? Doctors recommend sleeping seven hours each night and to fight the urge to catch some more z’s during your time off. 
  Read: James Comey's testimony released ahead of Senate Intelligence hearing
    Read: James Comey's testimony released ahead of Senate Intelligence hearing
    Former FBI Director James Comey will detail on Thursday five private conversations he had with President Donald Trump in testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to prepared remarks released Wednesday. >> Read more trending news
