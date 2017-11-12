Gator fatally attacks Florida family's dog

A family outing turned into a nightmare when an alligator snatched a pet dog Saturday.

According to WCJB, Scarlett Dent and her 8-year-old son Easton Lowery were throwing sticks into Newnans Lake at the nature preserve, about 2 miles east of Gainesville in Alachua County for their dogs Beignet and Blue to fetch.

While Dent was talking to a neighbor, she heard Easton screaming. She turned around and saw one of her dogs, Beignet, inside an alligator’s mouth.

“He looked at me and he went under, and I never saw him again," Dent said.

Blue survived the incident.