National
French Quarter stabbing death recorded, posted to Snapchat
French Quarter stabbing death recorded, posted to Snapchat

French Quarter stabbing death recorded, posted to Snapchat
Photo Credit: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
French Quarter, New Orleans.

French Quarter stabbing death recorded, posted to Snapchat

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS -  A woman was stabbed to death in the French Quarter section of New Orleans while dozens of people watched and some recorded the crime and posted them on Snapchat, WVUE reported.

Brittany Seymour, was murdered on June 15, police said. Authorities arrested Daniesha Greene, who later posted bond.

The victim’s mother, Kimi Seymour, told WVUE she has seen the videos and said more people are responsible for the murder.

“I believe all five of them need to be in jail, and it hurts me just to see those videos floating around and no one come forward,” she told WVUE.

Some people posted the video to the messenger app Snapchat, and Kimi Seymour said some people have sent the video to her.

“How could you record something so terrible like that?” Kimi Seymour told WVUE. “That means you don’t have a heart. You don’t have the heart to do something like that, to record someone being stabbed and losing their life.”

© 2017 Cox Media Group.
