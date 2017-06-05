Four-mile beer pipeline coming to German hard rock festival

Beer and summer festivals go hand in hand, but in August, the Wacken Open Air heavy metal music festival is taking it to a new level: underground.

BBC News reported that the festival in Wacken, Germany, is in the process of installing a four-mile underground beer pipeline network.

According to the report, organizers say the move will make the event environmentally friendly, reaching six glasses every six seconds. The pipeline will replace beer trucks that have showed up at the festival daily in the past.

Eater reported that attendees typically consume five liters of beer per person. About 75,000 people are expected.

“Until this year, we always had to move dozens of barrels through the infield,” a post on the official festival site said. “We had to bring in full barrels before, and during the shows and afterwards, we had to remove the empty ones. This caused a lot of avoidable traffic. The new pipeline helps us to protect the floor, and we also get rid of bottlenecks at the bar. You will not have to wait for the new barrel to be on tap anymore.

“The installation of the pipes and the enlarged drainage is a lasting investment in the infrastructure of Wacken. We pave the way for many more years of Heavy Metal at Wacken Open Air!”

More than 150 bands are expected to play the festival, including Megadeth, Marilyn Manson and Alice Cooper.

The Wacken Fest is Aug. 3 through 5.