National
Former teacher's aide charged with raping special needs student in NY's Central Park 
Former teacher’s aide charged with raping special needs student in NY’s Central Park 

Former teacher’s aide charged with raping special needs student in NY’s Central Park 
Photo Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Rows of desks line an empty classroom. A former teacher’s aide in Schenectady, New York is facing rape charges for having sex with a 15-year-old special needs student, who she met while teaching at his school.

Former teacher’s aide charged with raping special needs student in NY’s Central Park 

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A former teacher’s aide at a school for special needs student in Schenectady, New York is facing rape charges for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a 15-year-old student in Central Park last year.  

Suspect Alexandra Culhane, 24, is charged with two felony counts of third-degree rape and a criminal sex act in the third degree, according to WNYT.

Culhane was a teacher’s aide at the school where the boy was a student at the time of the incident, police said.

"The evidence would support and the people's theory of the case would be that Ms. Culhane met the victim in this matter through the course of her employment while he was enrolled and attending classes at that school," the Schenectady Assistant District Attorney John Carson told WNYT.

Culhane was placed on administrative leave and then fired after a months long investigation.

She’s due back in court next month.

