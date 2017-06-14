A former teacher’s aide at a school for special needs student in Schenectady, New York is facing rape charges for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a 15-year-old student in Central Park last year.

Suspect Alexandra Culhane, 24, is charged with two felony counts of third-degree rape and a criminal sex act in the third degree, according to WNYT.

Culhane was a teacher’s aide at the school where the boy was a student at the time of the incident, police said.

"The evidence would support and the people's theory of the case would be that Ms. Culhane met the victim in this matter through the course of her employment while he was enrolled and attending classes at that school," the Schenectady Assistant District Attorney John Carson told WNYT.

Culhane was placed on administrative leave and then fired after a months long investigation.

She’s due back in court next month.