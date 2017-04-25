Former “Bachelor” Chris Soules was arrested Tuesday after he was involved in a fatal car accident, authorities said.

According to TMZ, Soules is accused of hitting a tractor-trailer, whose the driver died after the impact.

Soules was driving a Chevy pickup truck Monday night near Aurora, Iowa, when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer, authorities said. The tractor-trailer went into a ditch and the driver was taken to a hospital, where he died, Iowa’s KWWL reported.

According to KWWL, Soules’ truck also went into the ditch and he left his vehicle there and left the scene after the crash. He returned to the ditch later to get his car, which authorities found at a home where Soules was holed up, according to KWWL. According to the news station, it took authorities hours to get a search warrant to get the reality star to leave the home, and he was not cooperative with law enforcement.

Soules was booked at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fleeing the scene of a death.

Investigators are looking into what Soules was doing before the accident. Court documents said alcoholic beverages or containers were found at the scene of the crash.

Soules appeared on Season 10 of “The Bachelorette” with Andi Dorfman, and he later appeared on Season 19 of “The Bachelor.” Soules proposed to Whitney Bischoff on the season finale, but the couple broke off their engagement six months later. Soules also appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2015.

Soules was convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2006, court records show.

