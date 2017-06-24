'Flower man' steals the show at Wisconsin wedding

Traditional weddings usually include a flower girl and a ring bearer. But nuptials last week in Wisconsin included a flower man -- and he did his job so well, he nearly stole the attention from the bride.

Andria Farthing got married in Madison on June 17. For her flower girl, she chose her 28-year-old cousin, Patrick Casey. The two relatives were close as children and once served as flower girl and ring bearer at a 1994 wedding, the Huffington Post reported.

When Farthing chose members of the wedding party, she chose Casey to toss the flower petals. And Casey did not disappoint, using the same flower basket his cousin used at that wedding 23 years ago. Casey then walked down the aisle at the outdoor ceremony and then stopped to pull petals out of his pocket, which he scattered gracefully amid laughter.

“A good marriage includes a lot of laughing,” Casey told the Huffington Post. “So what’s wrong with a bit of fun at your wedding with someone you both love and who loves you both?

“I think there was some skepticism, but after, many people complimented me on being funny while not crossing the line.”

