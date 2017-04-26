Florida woman finds grenade in grandfather's war memorabilia

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A Holly Hill woman found a potentially dangerous item while cleaning out her grandfather’s house after his passing.
Among his war memorabilia, the woman, who police did not identify, found a rusty grenade.
The woman dropped the grenade off Monday at the police department, which called the Volusia County Bomb Squad to remove it.
Police blocked the roadways around the fire station and evacuated the building until the grenade was safely removed by the bomb squad.
The grenade is believed to be a relic from World War II.
