Florida woman accused of sexual battery on boy, 14, then has his baby

A woman, who deputies say, had sexually assaulted a boy after a Halloween party in 2016 and later had his child was arrested on Thursday.

>> Read more trending news

Tracie Casler, who was 29 at the time of the alleged assault, was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious battery.

Sheriff’s deputies told the Pensacola News Journal that a DNA test on the baby was conducted in September.

The Escambia High School teen told deputies that he ended up at Cassler’s home after the party and was “messed up.” He said that he instigated the contact and added that it was the only time they engaged in sexual activity, according to a sheriff’s report obtained by the Pensacola News Journal.

Read more at the Pensacola News Journal.