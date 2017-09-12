Listen Live
National
Florida town has ‘hottest’ Hurricane Irma first responders, social media fans say
Florida town has 'hottest' Hurricane Irma first responders, social media fans say

Florida town has ‘hottest’ Hurricane Irma first responders, social media fans say
Photo Credit: Gainesville Police Department/Facebook
Meet Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering. When their photos were posted to the Gainesville, Fla., police department’s Facebook page, the ensuing comments were hilarious.

Florida town has ‘hottest’ Hurricane Irma first responders, social media fans say

By: Bonnie Buck, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A social media post on the Gainesville Police Department’s Facebook page during height of Hurricane Irma chaos created a weather pattern of its own. The post showed three of Gainesville’s finest, identified as Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering, as they prepared to head out for night duty.

The finest were also very fine, according to many, many social media users who noted this and began commenting. The comments are hilarious and sometimes a bit saucy:

“I’m gonna need to see an entire lineup of officers in your department please. It's strictly for research purposes of course.”

“For research purposes only, could we see their back sides?”

The comments prompted an equally funny update from the Gainesville police:

1. We are dying with the comments. You've actually made our chief blush with some of them.

2. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands.

3. We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE.

4. On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety.

5. Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your "incident"

6. There WILL be a calendar.

The post said the calendar would be a fundraiser for Hurricane Irma recovery in Florida.

But that was not the end of it. It seemed that every photo of Gainesville officers posted in the days during and after Hurricane Irma prompted another wave of comments from a growing fan base, many wondering if Gainesville police were all “hotties.”

“I think this is my new favorite page,” one return visitor posted.

And the cyber wolf whistles were not just for the humans. A photo of K-9 Officer Maverick led one fan to say, “Dang! Even their dogs are great looking.”

