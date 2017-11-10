Florida strip clubs to hand out 3,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving

You wouldn’t think that strip clubs and turkey giveaways would go together, but one man is changing that.

Three years ago Jose Rodriguez, a South Florida strip club owner, began giving away turkeys to needy families at his adult entertainment facilities.

It started with just 100 at one location in 2014 and has increased every year since then, according to WPTV.

This year, his charity group, Rodriguez Charities, is giving away up to 3,000 turkeys.

The giveaways start at 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at his three Cheetah clubs in West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach and Hallandale Beach. Families are limited to one turkey and the birds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, according to WPTV.

Actor “Chi Chi” Salazar, who appeared in the famous movie “Scarface,” and former NFL greats are expected to be at the giveaways, WPTV reported.